TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said a Deltona man died Sunday afternoon after he drowned in his own pool.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying their deputies were called to a home on Lori Court around 5:30 p.m. after the man’s wife found her husband’s body when she came back from work.

Deputies said the woman found her husband fully clothes and face-down in their pool. She jumped in the water and pulled her husband to the entrance of the pool before calling law enforcement.

The 67-year-old man was said to have been in a wheelchair after recent strokes left him with limited mobility on his right side.

The sheriff’s office said that the wife told detectives she saw her husband’s wheelchair leaning over the pool’s edge with the right-side wheels hanging over it.

Deputies said it is believed the man tried to move around a hose when his wheelchair got stuck, leading to him falling out of the chair and into the pool. He then drowned.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the case, but the sheriff’s office said the man’s death appeared to be a “tragic accident.”