ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Tuesday for using a sledgehammer to steal over $800 from a laundromat.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said around 10:45 on May 8 Michael Justin Rowe, 32, and Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, went into a laundromat. Pictures show Rowe was wearing an ape mask and holding a sledgehammer.

Rowe used the sledgehammer to smash a coin change machine, taking about $800 from it, deputies said.



Michael Justin Rowe, 32, (left) and Taylor Marie Farrell, 34 (right)

Meanwhile in video not released by the sheriff’s office, Farrell can be heard yelling “We got to go. You’ve been in here too long,” to Rowe before the pair drove off in a blue Mercury Marquis.

Deputies found Farrell on May 11 after she dyed her hair blue. Deputies said she confessed to the crime.

Rowe was identified as the other suspect after he was found to be the registered owner of the getaway vehicle.

Both are being held at the Charlotte County Jail on several charges including grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000 and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage.