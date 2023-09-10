TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man allegedly held two construction workers at gunpoint out of fear they would destroy grass on his lawn, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

NBC affiliate WBBH reported that on Thursday around 9 p.m., in the Fort Myers area, 62-year-old Timothy Demarse said he would shoot the employees if they ruined his grass.

The report said the two construction workers were leaving work when a man came out of his house with a gun pointed at them.

“I’ve seen him out in the yard and whatnot, never really said anything… just definitely didn’t want to bother him; he’s that type,” a neighbor told WBBH. “Everybody on this street really got hurt bad by Ian, and I just think people are tired and upset and getting contractors to work and getting work done and getting our lives back together, I just think people are at wit’s end.”

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found the loaded gun on Demarse’s garage shelf.

Demarse was arrested and and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. WBBH reported he has already bonded out of jail.