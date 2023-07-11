BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he hit cars with a tire iron and threw a BBQ grill at them in a “road rage” incident.

Brevard County deputies said they were called to the intersection of School Street and Bay Avenue in Cocoa on Tuesday for a “road rage” incident.

Witnesses reported that a grey Chevy Tahoe was parked in the middle of a road and then began ramming vehicles as drivers tried to go around him.

The suspect, later identified as Raymond Hofmann, got out of his SUV and started to strike vehicles as they passed by with a tire iron, even breaking the driver’s side window of a passing truck, the sheriff’s office said.

(Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

(Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

(Brevard County Sheriff’s Office)

Brevard County deputies said they learned that Hofmann was armed with a nail gun and was threatening people at the scene.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found Hofmann armed with a crowbar.

When given commands to drop the crowbar, deputies said Hofmann told them “You will have to kill me!”

Hofmann threw the crowbar and started to run away from the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

“He apparently did not get the memo, that if you run from Brevard County deputies you are only going to go to jail tired,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Three deputies chased after Hofmann. During the chase, Hofmann allegedly threw a chair and a BBQ grill at the deputies.

Hofmann was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and other charges related to his “violent attacks on citizens.”