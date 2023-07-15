TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Orlando police are investigating a home invasion where a man was hit with a hammer and had $2,000 stolen from him, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

Two suspects are on the loose after a homeowner claims he was attacked in his home after leaving a door unlocked around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The alleged victim told police that two men he didn’t know entered his home through the unlocked door, struck him with a hammer, then took off with $2,000.

According to WESH, the Orlando Police Department did not say where the homeowner was hit or how badly he was hurt.

A witness told WESH that she saw detectives and K9s trying to track down leads upon arriving home from work.

This case is an active investigation.