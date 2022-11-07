PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested last Thursday after deputies said he allegedly hit a traffic control worker with his Porsche after arguing with him about driving near road work equipment.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said workers were repaving the Camino Del Mar Parkway when the driver of a black Porsche Cayenne tried to get cut through the road work by entering a single-travel lane when it wasn’t his turn.

Body cam video showed the victim, who was directing traffic, tell the deputies about his encounter with the driver, later identified as Donald Allen Steimle, 76, of Ocala.

“A little bit down that way, we have a bunch of equipment, like paving equipment, and a black Porsche Cayenne was trying to cut off the equipment and go around them into the oncoming lane because he didn’t want to wait,” the traffic control worker said.

The victim said he ran in front of Steimle’s SUV to get him to stop from colliding head-on with the equipment. According to the victim, the Cayenne came to a complete stop.

“I was like, ‘I need you to stay right here,’ and he started throwing up his hands and then he stepped on the gas and ran into me on my legs and whatnot,” the worker said.

Deputies said the worker was not seriously injured and moved out of the way as Steimle continued driving onto Granada Drive. Multiple witnesses backed up the victim’s account of what happened, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they were able to find Steimle at a home on San Marco Court in Palm Coast thanks to a photo of the SUV’s license plate that the victim took before the suspect got away.

Around 2:45 p.m., a deputy spoke to Steimle, who denied hitting the worker and said the victim ran up into the car.

“He came right up to me,” the 76-year-old said as he reenacted the situation. “I think he hit the car, he said stop, and the car might’ve moved right there. He was running.”

Steimle told the deputy he wouldn’t run over someone and that the victim probably just saw that he had a nice car and tried to take advantage of the situation.

However, the deputy countered that several witnesses described the incident the same way that the victim told it.

“The other witnesses’ stories were almost exactly the same, and I spoke to them separately, making sure I’m doing my due diligence with the investigation,” the deputy said.

Steimle again said the car might’ve lunged a bit in the confusion but that he didn’t hit the gas and strike the victim on purpose.

The deputy took the suspect into custody on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Although no one enjoys waiting in road construction traffic, following the directions of traffic safety workers is necessary to ensure everyone’s safety,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Thankfully, the injuries the victim sustained in this case were not life-threatening, and the driver’s impatience got him a trip to the Green Roof Inn.”