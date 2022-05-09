MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami-Dade man was arrested after it was reported he hit a small child with a metal pipe while he was being pushed in a stroller by his mother outside a school.

According to WPLG, police were called to Bethune Head Start for a report of a man vandalizing vehicles at the school.

When police arrived, they found 36-year-old Gene Allen on the property holding a metal pipe, Local 10 reported.

After officers arrested Allen, a woman came up to them and said while she was standing outside the school, Allen hit her young son with the pipe while he was sitting in his stroller, the news station reported.

Law enforcement did not say why Allen attacked the child, or the age and current condition of the child, according to WPLG.

Allen was charged with aggravated battery, burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence.