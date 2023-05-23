TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 40-year-old man is behind bars for leaving the scene of a crash after a cellphone video appeared to catch him hailing a taxi moments after flipping his car.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 40-year-old Carlo Santi was behind the wheel of a blue Cadillac sedan Monday when he slammed into a grey Mini Cooper on SR 112 in Miami-Dade. Troopers said the Cadillac was propelled into the concrete barrier wall before it overturned.

Video of the aftermath appears to show Santi’s wrecked Cadillac after he hailed a nearby taxi cab to flee the scene.

FHP said Santi was later arrested at his home in Broward County. There, he allegedly told troopers he was chasing his car that was stolen from a gas station. Authorities noted Santi could not provide a description of the alleged car thief or the gas station it was taken from.

When asked why he had injuries consistent with a severe car accident, Santi said he caught up to the driver and “fell.” He added he left the scene because he was “shell-shocked.”

Santi was charged with leaving the scene of a crash without serious injury.

He was taken to Jackson North Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Jail records show Santi’s bond was set at $5,000.