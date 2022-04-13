FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man from Fort Walton Beach was sentenced Tuesday afternoon for his involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Timothy O’Malley was sentenced to two years of probation and will pay a $10 special assessment on count four, which is parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He must also serve 20 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Three counts were dismissed. Those are: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

O’ Malley reached a plea agreement in December.