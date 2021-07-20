Florida man gets home from doctor, finds naked stranger in his pool

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — A man found a surprise guest in his pool after returning from the doctor’s office, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the man noticed clothing scattered across his lanai when he found a naked stranger in his pool, prompting him to call law enforcement.

When deputies arrived, the trespasser, Heather A. Kennedy, told them to leave her alone, refusing to put clothes on and get out of the pool. The deputies eventually convinced her to leave the pool and put her clothes back on, but when they tried to detain her, she resisted, pulling away from the deputies.

They managed to subdue and book Kennedy into the Charlotte County Jail, identifying her from previous booking photos. She now faces charges for trespass in structure or conveyance and resisting officer without violence.