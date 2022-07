Traces of New Year’s fireworks on the street

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man lost his hand early Saturday morning after an incident with fireworks.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that the incident happened in Broward County around 1 a.m. Saturday on North State Road 7.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said the man was already taken to a hospital by the time first responders arrived.

Rescue personnel delivered the man’s severed hand to Broward Health Medical Center for him to be treated.

The incident is still under investigation.