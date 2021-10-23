Florida man gets 2 years for lying about hurricane damage for money

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma in order to receive disaster relief money.

Court records show that 27-year-old Deontre Javan Taylor was sentenced Friday in Jacksonville federal court.

Besides the prison time, he was also ordered to repay the money he received from the federal government.

Taylor pleaded guilty in June to disaster assistance fraud. Court records show Taylor lied about his primary residence in September 2017 when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.