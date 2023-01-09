ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he called 911 to report a deadly stabbing and was found with the murder weapon.

Clay County deputies said they responded to a stabbing at the Stay Suites on Wells Road in Orange Park on Sunday morning.

They said they found a victim in the hallway on the second floor with multiple stab wounds. Clay County Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said Alvin Jones called 911 to report the stabbing from the gas station across the street from the motel.

Deputies said they found Jones at the gas station with the knife that was later identified as the weapon used.

Deputies said they arrested Jones and charged him with second-degree murder.