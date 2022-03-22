COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man found stuck inside a port-a-potty was arrested on drug charges after deputies found him screaming for help.

According to WBBH, deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office were called after reports of a suspicious person and someone shouting.

When a deputy arrived, a man could be heard yelling loudly. As the deputy got closer, she could hear the screams and saw a foot sticking out of the bottom of the port-a-potty.

The deputy was able to get the man out of the bathroom and identified him as 34-year-old James Gousse. Deputies said Gousse told them he had gotten his foot stuck in the door.

According to WBBH, once the deputy opened the bathroom door they found a baggie with a powdery substance, which later tested positive for fentanyl, as well as a syringe.

Gousse faces two drug charges.