SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that shots were heard at the Vista Haven Apartments in Sanford Tuesday night.

Residents at the complex called 911. Officials said when deputies arrived, they found shell casings and blood in the apartment’s breezeway.

According to WESH, deputies found a locked door that had blood on it as well. When deputies breached it, they found the body of a man who was apparently shot dead, the report said.

If you know anything related to the crime, call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 and Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).