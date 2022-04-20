TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who disappeared after his canoe overturned in Florida was found alive two days after the incident, WESH reported.

Davidson Anjab was on a canoe with his friends Sunday in the Alexander Springs Recreation Area in Altoona when it flipped over and they became separated.

His friends were able to get back into the canoe, but Anjab had to swim back to shore.

He told them he would walk back and meet them, but disappeared.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office searched for Anjab using their marine patrol unit, a helicopter, K9s, mounted patrol and other resources.

Anjab was found Tuesday in a dense area of the forest near where he went missing. He was “significantly dehydrated,” and taken to the hospital to receive fluids and other treatments, authorities said.

“This was a team effort and we couldn’t be more grateful!” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “Wishing Mr. Anjab a speedy recovery!”