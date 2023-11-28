NAPLES, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Sunday after stabbing a woman in an unprovoked attack at a Walgreens, according to deputies.

An arrest document from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said at about 2:05 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a Walgreens on Airport Road South in Naples for a reported battery.

According to investigators, a woman was heading back to her car when she spotted Kenneth Bryan, 34, of Naples following her out of her peripheral vision.

The woman tried to walk faster to get to her car, but before she could get to safety, Bryan grabbed her and stabbed her twice in the back with a 5-inch serrated knife, deputies said. At the time, the victim initially thought the suspect was punching her. A Walgreens employee who witnessed the attack then called for help.

When deputies arrived, Bryan told them he stabbed a woman.

“I asked him why he did that,” the deputy who wrote the report said. “Kenneth stated, ‘Because I wanted to.”

The victim survived the attack and was treated at the scene, but deputies said he refused to be taken to a hospital. According to the sheriff’s office, the weapon was broken into two pieces.

Bryan was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery.