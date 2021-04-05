Florida man flips deputies off, leads them on wild chase caught on camera

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A reckless driver on probation for DUI and fleeing and eluding led Alachua County deputies on a wild chase throughout Micanopy on Thursday.

Dashcam video shows deputies chase Matthew Richardson, 33, through parking lots, side roads, and eventually into another county until finally trapping him down.

The chase required multiple patrol cars and took multiple PIT maneuver attempts before deputies could demobilize Richardson’s vehicle. At one point, Richardson slows down on the highway to give the chasing deputy the middle finger.

Richardson was transported tot he Alachua County Jail on multiple charges including fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault on a deputy, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, and violation of probation.

Richardson was given a $245,000 bond.