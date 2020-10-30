Florida man finds $1 million lottery ticket while cleaning his house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Jacksonville man is thanking lady luck after finding a $1 million winning scratch-off while cleaning his house.

The Florida Lottery says James Kinder, 38, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million top prize from THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Scratch-Off game.

Kinder said the winning scratch-off ticket had been sitting on his fireplace for weeks before he remembered it was there.

“I came across the un-scratched ticket while cleaning the house; when I scratched it, I realized it was actually a $1 million winner! I wish I would have found it sooner,” Kinder said.

Kinder purchased his winning ticket from Circle K, located at 3051 Monument Road in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Kinder chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.