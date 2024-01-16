TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested in connection to a 17 year old’s death in central Florida last month.

On December 19, Seminole County deputies were called to a home in Winter Park for a reported death, according to NBC affiliate WESH.

The 17-year-old’s family reported hearing gunshots at around 3 a.m., but did not see anything suspicious. The teenager was found dead later that day.

Detectives believe the killing stemmed from the teenager telling Alan Morris, 19, that he could no longer stay at his home, just days before his death. The two had several arguments in the following days, according to the sheriff’s office.

Morris was accused of shooting through a window multiple times, killing the teenager. He was arrested and charged with first degree murder on January 12. Morris was also charged with two counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a minor in an unrelated case.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Crisp, 20, who is identified as Morris’ codefendant, but they did not elaborate on his involvement in the teenager’s death. He was charged with first degree murder.