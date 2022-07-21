SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Sanford man was arrested Thursday after police said he shot two men, killing one, who were trying to evict him from his home.

The Sanford Police Department said they arrested 51-year-old Andre Crist on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

According to police, they received a 911 call around 9:58 a.m. for a possible shooting at a home.

When officers arrived they said they found a victim, identified as 38-year-old Cliff Perard dead in the backyard of the house from an apparent gunshot wound. They also found a second victim in the front yard of a house across the street suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

SPD said it appeared Perard was trying to evict Crist from the home. Their investigation found an argument started and that’s when Crist shot the two men and ran.

Police said the found Crist and arrested him without incident later that same day.