MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after he reportedly killed another man Saturday after an argument.

WPLG reported 34-year-old Samuel Omar Gonzalez was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Gonzalez reportedly lived in the main part of the home with his girlfriend. The victim was renting an efficiency at the home.

According to Local 10, Miami-Dade Police were called to the home Saturday night and found 27-year-old Armando Alvarez dead on the floor. The victim reportedly died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Gonzalez had been hanging out with his girlfriend, the victim and the victim’s friend at the home’s pool that night when he got into an argument with the victim, according WPLG. When the victim tried to sort things out with Gonzalez, he allegedly slapped him in the face.

At that point Local 10 reported the victim and his friend went back to his room.

The news station reported Gonzalez then grabbed a .40 caliber pistol, went into the room, shot the victim in the head and then drove off.

Gonzalez was reportedly pulled over and arrested on Sunday. He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.