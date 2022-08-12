CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Florida man was arrested in Chico, California on Thursday after falling through the roof of a gas station and robbing it, according to the Chico Police Department.

Police said that Joseph Martin, 28, of Florida burglarized the Valero Gas Station at 2233 Esplanade in Chico after falling through the roof of the building at 3 a.m. on August 4.

While reviewing the surveillance footage at the gas station, Chico Police Department Officer Cory Barrow said he noticed Martin was wearing distinct clothing.

At around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday fellow department Officer Derek Ament was on an unrelated call in the 2300 block of Esplanade when he said he noticed someone wearing similar clothing to what Martin was wearing during the burglary.

After making contact with Martin, Ament said that he had Barrow confirm that these were the same clothes.

Barrow said that he confirmed that the clothes were the same and discovered other incriminating evidence on Martin. After being questioned by officers it was determined that Martin was the suspect and was booked into the Butte County Jail and is facing charges for commercial burglary.