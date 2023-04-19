(WFLA) — A Florida man took a tumble from an attic after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said he was hiding from deputies for more than two hours.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Dylan Flore was sought on two felony warrants and was said to be hiding a home on NE 4th Terrace in Cape Coral.

Detectives went to the home and said they heard someone in the attic of the home. They said they attempted to make contact with Flore and announced their presence.

“He was not coming down. He played possum,” Flore’s sister told WBBH. “They threw five pepper grenades up there, up into my attic.”

After two hours, Flore refused to exit the attic, deputies said. Eventually, deputies made entry to the attic and pepper-sprayed Flore. He then fell through the attic and onto the floor.

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

(Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Flore was then taken into custody. He is facing obstruction charges, felony probation violation, and possession of drug equipment.