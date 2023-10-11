BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Friday after deputies said he dumped more than 10,000 pounds on the side of the road.

Monroe County deputies said they began investigating this month after a large pile of debris and trash was left on 18th Lane in Big Pine Key.

Investigators said information pointed to 65-year-old Benjamin Holroyd as the perpetrator.

Holroyd later admitted that he was the person who first began dumping trash in the area. He was charged with felony illegal dumping.

Monroe County Solid Waste workers removed a total of 10,380 pounds of garbage and debris from the site.