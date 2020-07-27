Florida man driving with candle sets car on fire

Charlotte County Fire & EMS

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Charlotte County Fire Department and EMS has a warning for drivers.

Do not drive with an open candle!

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fire started after a fragrant candle that was burning in the car, tipped over onto some papers, and caught on fire.

The man driving stopped his car and ran for a trashcan to fill with water and when he got back, the car was engulfed in flames.

Fire and EMS crews say they were able to put out the fire but, unfortunately, not before the fire destroyed the car.

Thankfully no one was injured.

