TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a DUI charge after he drove his car up a telephone pole in Tallahassee over the weekend.

Video released by the City of Tallahassee Police Department via Storyful showed a blue Mustang almost completely vertical up a wooden pole.

The end of the video captured a tow truck pulling the car back parallel to the ground.

The driver can be heard telling one officer he was out with his friends, “went up the curb and wound up there.”

“It sucks,” the driver said.

In a Facebook post, Tallahassee police said it was one of four DUI arrests they made over the weekend.

They are also provided a warning to drivers about impaired driving.

“Not only could you be featured on our social media like this guy, you could get arrested, physically harm yourself or others, or end someone’s life (including your own),” the department said in the post. “Oh, and you could also end up wrecking your shiny new Mustang.”