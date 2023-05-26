TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is behind bars on a $1 million bond after authorities said he stabbed his roommate in the neck while dressed as a cat.

Deputies were called to a home in Northwest Gainesville Tuesday evening where a man called 911 to report that his roommate had stabbed him in the neck.

When officers arrived, they forced their way into the home where they found the victim “seriously bleeding from the neck.”

Minutes later, 32-year-old Omar Gutierrez, dressed tip to tail in a cat costume, came out with his hands up.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. According to WCJB, the victim said he asked Gutierrez why he stabbed him, to which Gutierrez responded, “It was instinctual.”

The sheriff’s office said Gutierrez was charged with attempted murder.

“Our sheriff and the many members of this team commend these deputies for their lifesaving acts as they stopped at nothing to ensure that the victim was treated and that the suspect in this incident was apprehended,” Captain Chris Sims said.

He added that the sheriff’s office “exchanged Gutierrez’s cat costume for a green and white striped jumpsuit.”