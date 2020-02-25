Florida man dives in to save unconscious woman in sinking car

Florida

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

BOCA RATON, Fla. (NBC) – Dramatic video shows a group of Good Samaritans racing the clock to save a woman who had driven into a Boca Raton, Florida canal.

Molly Pedrone, the rescued driver, says she suffered a seizure on her way home from work and plunged into the water shortly after 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

Shawn Turner and his young son witnessed the crash.

Turner says he drove over a curb, hopped out of his car, and dove into the water without thinking twice.

“I didn’t have time to hesitate,” Turner says. “I had time to take off my pants and go in.”

Cell phone video from the scene showed Turner climbing through the vehicle’s passenger side window to reach Pedrone.

“It’s going down!” a bystander could be heard shouting as the vehicle rapidly sank. “Get out! Get out! Get out!”

Turner said he and two other Good Samaritans used the knife to cut Pedrone free of her seat beat and pull her out of the sinking vehicle.

Pedrone is now recovering in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jon Cooper on Erik Cernak"

Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay brides seeing wedding dress shipping delays due to coronavirus"

the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade

Thumbnail for the video titled "the newest member of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Barclay Goodrow, on the trade"

America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "America's first dual tailspin water slide coming to Adventure Island"

Sneak peek at Solar Vortex

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneak peek at Solar Vortex"

HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO Trailblazer: Cpl Melissa Moore makes history"

2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 pedestrians killed in collision with semi-truck in Mulberry"

Acrobats show trick secrets behind the scenes at 'Circus Sarasota'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Acrobats show trick secrets behind the scenes at 'Circus Sarasota'"

Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful 'Crosswalks to Classroom'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Mayor unveils second colorful 'Crosswalks to Classroom'"

Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man dead after stabbing in St. Pete; 1 in custody"

Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete stabbing victim has life-threatening injuries"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss