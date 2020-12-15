Florida man dies after window closes on him during burglary attempt, sheriff says

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WBBH) – A man died during an attempted burglary Saturday after a window closed on him, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.

Jonathan Hernandez, 32, was attempting to burglarize a home on Nora Avenue and 46th Street SW by climbing through a window. While he was partially through the window, it slammed down on him.

Hernandez’s neck was caught in the window, according to the incident report. He was dead by the time deputies arrived on scene, LCSO reported.

His family and friends said they believe that’s not the full story and say looks can be deceiving.

“When I first met him, I was like man he looks like he has a rap sheet like El Chapo,” his fiancee Patricia Duarte said. “And he’s the complete opposite of that. He’s the sweetest person you’d probably ever meet and has the biggest heart.”

“He liked to have a good time,” Tyson Lane said. “When he walked into the room, his smile just bright up everybody. And he just get along with everybody.”

They said they are still processing his death. Duarte said from the moment she saw the house in person, something didn’t seem right.

Soon as I got there I’m like, there’s no way. This isn’t what happened,” she said.

“He is not a burglar. He’s not a thief. He’s not a bad guy,” Lane said. That’s not what he is. If he had a roof over his head and you didn’t, he would give you a roof over your head, bring you in his household. That’s something that he did for a lot of people including myself.”

His family and friends said they’ll continue to push for answers.

“I just need something to be done the right way. I need a proper investigation,” Duarte said. “I need the actual truth to come to light.”