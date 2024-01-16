TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died after he was run over by his pickup truck at his home on Monday.

According to a report from NBC affiliate WPTV, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Lake Worth that afternoon.

A 64-year-old man was run over by an unoccupied 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, the sheriff’s office said. He died from his injuries at the site of the crash.

Detectives learned the man didn’t put the truck in park after using it to dig up a large stump. He was standing on the driver’s side of the vehicle as it began to roll.

He was knocked to the ground and was run over by the front portion of the truck.