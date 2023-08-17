PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 70-year-old Florida man died after he exited a moving ambulance, fell onto Interstate 95, and was run over by several cars, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

WPTV reported that the incident happened just before 9 pm. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Midway Road in Port St. Lucie.

Lt. Indiana Miranda said the 70-year-old Jacksonville man was a patient in the ambulance when he “exited the rear of the ambulance and fell onto the roadway.” He was hit by several cars and died at the scene.

Miranda told the news station that a 29-year-old paramedic tried to stop the man from leaving the moving ambulance and “also fell onto the roadway.”

WPTV reported that the paramedic suffered life-threatening injuries.

“To hear something like that happening, it was very startling to me,” Dawn Freeman told WPTV.