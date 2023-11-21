OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Cloud man died early Tuesday after troopers said he crashed his car into a Publix semi-truck that was making a U-turn on a Florida highway.

WKMG reported that the crash happened on westbound U.S. 192 at Bradley Drive in St. Cloud.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the news station that a semitrailer blocked the westbound lanes on U.S. 192 when the driver tried to make a U-turn.

A Honda Accord driver hit the side of the truck and lodged his car under the Publix trailer, according to WOFL.

The Honda driver, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene. Troopers said the semi-truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.