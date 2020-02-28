Florida man denies sucking hospital patient’s toes

Florida
(WBBH/NBC News)  A worker at Florida’s Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers denies accusations he assaulted a patient by sucking her toes.

Frantz Beldorin was arrested after the patient said she felt her right foot being touched around 11 p.m. on Monday. 

She assumed a nurse was checking for swelling, until she was touched again. Then, the patient felt it happening a third time — this time she felt something wet between her toes. When she looked up, she saw Beldorin on his knees with his head bent over her foot, according to the report. 

After yanking her foot away from Beldorin, he returned to his seat in the corner of the room. As a “sitter,” he had been assigned to keep an eye on the patient’s roommate who was a flight risk, the report said. 

Later, the patient said Beldorin poked his head around the curtain and asked if she was okay. That’s when she called for assistance and told a nurse what had happened.

Beldorin says the accusation was a big misunderstanding that resulted from an incident with his cell phone.
 
“I dropped my phone under the bed. and as I’m trying to get my phone and she kicks,” Beldorin said after he bailed out of jail. “She’s afraid and we’re in the dark. It’s a dark room with a dark male at the foot of her bed. I can understand.”

