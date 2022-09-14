TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested and accused of using an excavator to crush a woman’s truck after she failed to find enough money to buy drugs, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Richard Hamilton, of Englewood, was “laughing hysterically” as he used the bucket of an excavator to smash the woman’s Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Sunday.

Deputies said the incident began on Saturday night when Hamilton drove the woman to several gas stations around town — all while demanding she find money for drugs. Hamilton became “increasingly agitated” after the woman failed to come up with enough money, the sheriff’s office added.

(Courtesy of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

Richard J. Hamilton (Courtesy of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

A day later, on Sept. 11, Hamilton and the woman drove to his place of work at Kelly’s Stone Sand & Boulders. There, Hamilton got out of the woman’s pick-up and took the keys with him. When the woman told him her phone had died calling several people in an effort to borrow money, Hamilton physically assaulted her, deputies said.

Sometime later, Hamilton was seen “laughing hysterically “and smashing the pick-up truck using the bucket of an excavator.

“All types of crime can be linked back to addiction, including domestic battery,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said. “If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please, reach out for help.”

Deputies spoke with Hamilton at his place of work and arrested him on the following charges:

Criminal mischief more than $1000 damage,

Commit domestic battery by strangulation, and

False imprisonment of a person against their will

Hamilton was sent to the Charlotte County Jail.