FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort Myers police are searching for a pooping perpetrator caught on camera breaking into a Joe’s Crab Shack on Saturday.

According to a Fort Myers Police Department Facebook post, the incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. at 2024 W. First Street.

Surveillance video shows the man squeeze through a small, broken window to get into the restaurant.

(Fort Myers Police Department)

Police said the alleged suspect stole several items, including alcohol, and defecated on the floor before he left. He also snatched a Joe’s Crab Shack hat off a shelf and wore it as he walked around the restaurant.

Fort Myers police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.