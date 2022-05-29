ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A man died in a shootout with police officers at an Orlando mall Saturday night, according to the Orlando Police Department.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that the situation began when a man, said to be in his 20s, was asked to leave the Mall at Millenia at around 7:12 p.m.

Police said once he was escorted outside, the man pulled out a gun and began firing. An off-duty officer working at the mall then chased the suspect and called for backup.

Another on-duty officer found the suspect outside a restaurant across the street from the mall. Orlando police said the suspect then got into a shootout in the restaurant parking lot with the police until he was fatally wounded.

Police told WESH it is not known whether he was killed from a gunshot from police officers or from his own weapon. The investigation is still underway.