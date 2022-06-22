ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — An Altamonte Springs man was arrested after police said he killed his wife Tuesday and tried to clean up the scene.

The Altamonte Springs Police Department said they arrested 21-year-old Xichen Yang on first-degree murder and destroying evidence charges.

Police said it started when they got a call from Yang’s boss who told them Yang called his son saying he had just stabbed and killed his wife.

Police said they went to Yang’s apartment where they found his wife lying in a pool of blood in the bathtub. Officers saw a deep cut on her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the main hallway of the apartment ASPD said there were two pink rubber gloves and a bottle of pink cleaning solution on the ground.

After Yang was arrested, police said he admitted to the crime.

The arrest affidavit said Yang told police he cut his wife’s neck with a knife and she tried to crawl away towards a door. He then put her in the bathtub and began playing her favorite music and held her hand for about 10 minutes until she died.

After that, the document stated he tried to clean up the blood off the floor and walls.

Police said Yang told them he could feel himself getting “more and more angry before he became violent” with his wife and that he could have “stopped short of killing her.”

When police asked why he didn’t stop, he allegedly told them that was “not how he was raised” and he was the “type of person who always goes all the way.”

Yang was taken to the Seminole County Jail on no bond.