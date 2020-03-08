Florida man killed while working under neighbor’s car in driveway

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Deltona man died after his neighbor’s car fell on top of him as he was working on it Saturday.

The 64-year-old man, not named by the Volusia sheriff’s office, was working on the car in the neighbor’s driveway on Zinnia Drive in Deltona.

The sheriff’s office said the silver Hyundai slipped off two jacks that was used to lift it and crushed the man.

The car’s owner and her sister, both residents of the home, told deputies they left the house around noon and returned around 2:35 to find the man trapped under the car. They called 911 for help but Deltona Fire Rescue wasn’t able to revive him.