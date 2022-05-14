TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An off-duty police officer fatally shot a man who attacked him after intruding into a school in West Palm Beach Friday, according to police.

NBC affiliate WPTV reported that Roman Phelps, 33, of Palm Beach Gardens crashed his van into the locked entrance of the Alexander W. Dreyfoos School of the Arts before noon.

A spokesman for the West Palm Beach Police Department told the outlet that Phelps left the van after getting on school grounds, ran past the students having lunch outside, and ran into a school building.

Police said that Phelps fought a school resource officer and broke free. As the students and staff headed for safety, a call for backup was made.

An off-duty officer responded to the call and found Phelps in the school auditorium. The spokesman told WPTV that Phelps “violently attacked” the officer, who shot then shot the intruder.

Other police officers arrived and tried to save the man, but he died at the scene. The WPBD said no one else was injured in the incident.

The officer is said to be on administrative leave. However, it is still not known why the man intruded into the school to begin with.