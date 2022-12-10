ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — An Orlando man was arrested this past Wednesday after being connected to a pair of robberies, according to police.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that Orlando police first began their investigation when a TD Bank was robbed by a man wearing a hat that said “police” and a pair of sunglasses.

Detectives said the teller told them the robber handed the teller a note with the words “assault” and ” money” on it before running off after getting the cash.

Two days later, a Circle K was robbed. This time, a store clerk was handed a note that said “Give me all the money and a pack of 305’s 100’s please,” according to police.

Just like before, the suspect in this case was wearing a police hat and

When officers responded to the scene, they found the suspect, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, in front of the store. Orlando police said the man still had the stolen cigarettes and money on him.

Detectives said when they arrested the suspect, he confessed to the robbery and said he committed the crime because he was “bored.”