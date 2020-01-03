Florida man clings to carjacked truck with young daughters inside

VERO BEACH, Fla. (WPEC/CNN) – A Florida man is in recovery after suffering a head injury while trying to stop a carjacker from taking a truck with his daughters inside.

CNN reports the kidnapping happened in December just before Christmas, and part of the incident was captured on a police dash camera.

The video shows 34-year-old Fabian Leon behind the wheel, speeding and swerving down a wooded road.

“At one point, a gentleman was pulling in, was attempting to back in a trailer as he stepped out of his vehicle, while leaving the door open, Mr. Leon jumped into the vehicle and took off. He stole the vehicle,” said Major Eric Flowers.

The two girls inside the truck were 3 years old and 12 years old, according to CNN.

Their father tries desperately to stop the truck and ends up getting dragged along by Leon.

“The father was thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a tree. He either had to crash into Deputy Floyd or crash into the tree and he chose the tree,” Flowers recalled.

Authorities say the dad suffered a brain bleed when he was thrown from the truck, but that didn’t stop him from grabbing his 3-year-old as soon as they were out of the car.

“”As a father, I absolutely understand and would totally do the same thing, jumping on a vehicle, saying no don’t take my kids. Its just unbelievable,” Flowers said.

Video shows the suspect getting cornered, tased and arrested.

Leon has been charged with kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated assault on an officer and several other charges.

“This is such an unusual case. This isn’t something like we’ve seen before, two days before Christmas,” Flowers said.

