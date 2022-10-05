TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trip to the store had one Florida man stop in his tracks when he realized he was holding a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

Lottery officials said 68-year-old Peter Dulas, of Lake Placid, claimed his $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

Dulas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Dulas bought his winning ticket during a trip to the Ocala Stopping Center, at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick.

The retailer who sold Dulads his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 second-place prizes of $1 million.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid $15,000,000 1-in-11,553,592 4 1 3 $1,000,000 1-in-1,925,599 24 6 18 $100,000 1-in-2,310,718 20 4 16 $20,000 1-in-59,478 777 185 592 $10,000 1-in-59,555 776 189 587 (Data: Florida Lottery)

The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59, the Florida Lottery said on its website.

So far, three of the four top prizes have been paid out to lucky lottery players.