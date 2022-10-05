TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trip to the store had one Florida man stop in his tracks when he realized he was holding a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.
Lottery officials said 68-year-old Peter Dulas, of Lake Placid, claimed his $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.
Dulas chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
According to the Florida Lottery, Dulas bought his winning ticket during a trip to the Ocala Stopping Center, at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick.
The retailer who sold Dulads his winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $30 game features four top prizes of $15 million and 24 second-place prizes of $1 million.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$15,000,000
|1-in-11,553,592
|4
|1
|3
|$1,000,000
|1-in-1,925,599
|24
|6
|18
|$100,000
|1-in-2,310,718
|20
|4
|16
|$20,000
|1-in-59,478
|777
|185
|592
|$10,000
|1-in-59,555
|776
|189
|587
The overall odds of winning are one-in-2.59, the Florida Lottery said on its website.
So far, three of the four top prizes have been paid out to lucky lottery players.