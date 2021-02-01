LIVE NOW /
Florida man charged with trying to join ISIS

Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a former Florida resident has been returned to the United States after traveling to Turkey and attempting to join the Islamic State group.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Gainesville announced Monday that 33-year-old Mohamed Fathy Suliman, a U.S. citizen, has been charged with attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Suliman traveled from Orlando to Turkey in June 2014. He was arrested by Turkish authorities and accused of illegally crossing into Syria.

Officials say a search of Suliman’s emails revealed attachments that contained various audio files that consisted of messages calling for jihad.

