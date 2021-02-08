LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Florida man charged with COVID relief fraud after using $7.2M PPP funds on nonexistent employees

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Florida man received more than $7.2 million in coronavirus relief funds after concocting hundreds of nonexistent employees on loan applications.

A federal grand jury in Orlando handed down an indictment last week for 45-year-old Don Cisternino. The central Florida man faces multiple charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and illegal monetary transactions.

Last spring, prosecutors say Cisternino falsely claimed on a loan application that his New York business, MagnifiCo, had 441 employees and monthly payroll expenses in 2019 of more than $2.8 million.

Officials say the company actually had few, if any, employees other than Cisternino and his girlfriend, and it didn’t report any wages to the IRS in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss