GENEVA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was charged after his dog died in a vehicle left in the sweltering heat on Sunday.

A report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), obtained by NBC affiliate WESH, stated officers responded to the Jolly Gator Fish Camp in Geneva.

Officers said a man, identified as Jeffrey Dwayne Willis, was trying to revive the dog when they arrived. He told officers he forgot he left the dog in his truck while he was out on his airboat for two hours, according to the arrest report.

Willis was arrested and booked into the Seminole County Jail on an animal cruelty charge.