Florida man charged in murder of teen who died protecting sister

(WBBH/NBC News) A Florida man has been charged with murder in the death of 15-year-old Khyler Edman.

The charges against Ryan Cole come more than a month after Edman was stabbed to death while protecting his younger sister from an intruder in their Port Charlotte home.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell maintains that this was a random attack, saying there is no evidence indicating that Edman’s mother dated Cole, despite rumors about the two having been in a relationship.

Cole was arrested while attempting to break into another home on the night of Edman’s death. He was found covered in blood and with stab wounds. As deputies were investigating, they heard screams coming from another home, where they found Edman’s body.

Cole is facing two new charges of second-degree murder and burglary with battery.

