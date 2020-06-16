Florida man charged in deaths of BLM protester and another woman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man faces murder and kidnapping charges in the deaths of two women.

Tallahassee police say 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr. was arrested in Orlando on Sunday, a day after 19-year-old Oluwatoyin Salau and 75-year-old Victoria Sims were found dead in a Tallahassee home.

Officials didn’t say whether the women had been previously connected to each other or Glee.

Authorities say Salau, who had been active in recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations, was reported missing by family members earlier this month. Sims also was reported missing by her family, authorities said. Officers found that her home had been ransacked and burglarized, and her vehicle was missing.

An investigation led to Glee’s Tallahassee home, where both women were found dead, authorities said.

Tallahassee police said they learned that Glee had fled on a bus to Orlando before they arrived at his home and Orlando police were able to arrest Glee/

Glee was being held at the Orange County jail on a Leon County warrant. Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Glee.

