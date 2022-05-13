POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested on a vehicular homicide charge Thursday for a 2020 crash in Pompano Beach that left the passenger in the car he was driving dead.

NBC Miami reported 37-year-old Keith Bryan Graley faced a judge for the first time on Friday, where he was ordered to be held in the Broward County Jail with no bond.

According to court documents, on April 25 around 7:45 p.m. Graley was driving a Nissan Rouge “between 105 and 114 miles per hour within five seconds” of the deadly crash. The speed limit on that stretch of road in Pompano Beach was 35 mph.

Graley lost control of the car due to the speed, hit a concrete median and spun through several lanes of traffic, documents said. The car hit a guardrail and a concrete pillar supporting the nearby I-95 overpass, before rolling over onto the driver’s side.

Both Graley and the passenger were ejected, according to the affidavit. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

The documents show Graley never had a drivers license and had received 11 prior citations because of that.

NBC 6 reported the prosecutor asked the judge to keep Graley in jail because of his criminal history that dated back to 2006.

Graley faces charges of vehicular homicide, driving without a license, cocaine possession, no valid drivers license involving death and two counts of reckless driving involving property damage or injury.