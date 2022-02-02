Florida man charged after throwing hot ramen noodles on woman, report says

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida man was charged with domestic battery after allegedly throwing hot ramen noodles on a woman.

The woman, whose name was not publicized, said she woke up at about 7:20 a.m. to Brandon Smith, 21, trying to put his dog on the bed and he “got angry” when she requested he stop, according to an arrest affidavit.

Then Smith allegedly “picked up a pot of hot noodles off the stove, and threw the noodles onto the victim,” according to the affidavit. After throwing the noodles Smith began hitting the woman on the back with the hot pot.

Authorities were called by the alleged victim after she claimed “Smith would not stop,” the affidavit notes.

Smith allegedly claimed that the incident was an accident that resulted from the victim “randomly” chasing the dog, “causing her to fall on the pot of ramen noodles located on the stove.”

A witness told police that Smith is known to get physical with women. He was taken to the St. Lucie Jail without incident.